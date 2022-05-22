GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,746.79 ($21.53).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.07) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.05) to GBX 1,910 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($72,707.84).

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 32.40 ($0.40) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,764 ($21.75). The stock had a trading volume of 7,380,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,125. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40). The company has a market capitalization of £88.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,719.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,634.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

