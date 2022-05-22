Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV) Shares Up 0.1%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.26. 260,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 335,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,568,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.