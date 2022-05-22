Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Omega Fund Management LLC

Omega Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,164,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,773 shares during the quarter. Gossamer Bio comprises approximately 5.1% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Omega Fund Management LLC owned about 4.14% of Gossamer Bio worth $35,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 84.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOSS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,070. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of $576.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOSS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.53.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

