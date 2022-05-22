Governor DAO Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $693,166.54 and $28,185.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.70 or 0.12965006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00499482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,145.95 or 1.84460793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033961 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

