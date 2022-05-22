Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Bill.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.18.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bill.com stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.70 and a 200-day moving average of $218.98. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.