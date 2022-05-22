Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Livent worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter worth $798,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Livent by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after buying an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Livent by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. Livent’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

