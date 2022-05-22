Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.69 Million in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Nektar Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,445,000 after buying an additional 247,972 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $722.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 476.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.