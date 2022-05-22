Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.24 Million Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $159,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUE shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $785,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 319.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

