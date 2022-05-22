Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0194 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00238061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016739 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002927 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

