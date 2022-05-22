GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

GRWG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.06. 1,783,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,308. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $307.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,362,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after buying an additional 388,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,507,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,306,000 after buying an additional 34,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,297,000 after buying an additional 222,960 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 218,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $10,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

