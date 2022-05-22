Gunma Bank Ltd. Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

RWR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.64. 435,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.41. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

