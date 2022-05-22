Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $5.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Gunma Bank Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up about 4.4% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $3,005,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3,606.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,665,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 197.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 872,669 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 88,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,174,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,693,779. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

