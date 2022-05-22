Gunma Bank Ltd. Purchases Shares of 16,000 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,988,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.79. 747,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,454. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.39.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

