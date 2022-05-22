GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.60

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $44.89 million and $29,600.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000259 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,895,997 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

