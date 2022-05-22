Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

HALL stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

