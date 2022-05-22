Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.88 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) will post $328.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.00 million and the highest is $333.80 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $328.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.42. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

