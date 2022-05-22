HC Wainwright Lowers Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Price Target to $9.00

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BPTH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

