Head to Head Contrast: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) vs. Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Camden National has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Camden National pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Camden National and Standard Chartered, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50 Standard Chartered 0 1 2 0 2.67

Camden National presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.15%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Standard Chartered’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $198.22 million 3.15 $69.01 million $4.42 9.63 Standard Chartered $18.15 billion 1.31 $2.32 billion N/A N/A

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 33.66% 12.52% 1.23% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Camden National beats Standard Chartered on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. It also offers non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the U.S. small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 57 branches within Maine; one residential mortgage lending office in Braintree, Massachusetts; two locations in New Hampshire, including a branch in Portsmouth and a commercial loan production office in Manchester; and an online residential mortgage and small commercial digital loan platform, as well as 66 ATMs. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 776 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

