Head-To-Head Survey: Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) vs. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

This table compares Gladstone Land and EPR Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $75.32 million 10.51 $3.49 million ($0.29) -79.83 EPR Properties $531.68 million 7.12 $98.61 million $1.51 33.44

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 5.23% 0.74% 0.32% EPR Properties 23.80% 5.23% 2.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gladstone Land and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 4 1 0 2.20 EPR Properties 0 3 0 1 2.50

Gladstone Land currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.63%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $58.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Gladstone Land pays out -186.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties pays out 218.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Gladstone Land on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, figs, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 93 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 20 times over the prior 23 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0449 per month, or $0.5388 per year.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.