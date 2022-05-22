Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several research firms have commented on HCAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 747,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,109. The stock has a market cap of $769.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,146 shares of company stock valued at $964,497. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,189,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after buying an additional 275,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after buying an additional 936,784 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after buying an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after buying an additional 345,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

