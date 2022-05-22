Hector A. Padilla Sells 136 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HD stock opened at $287.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $296.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

