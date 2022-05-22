Hegic (HEGIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.50 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $231,495.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

