Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEINY. Barclays downgraded shares of Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($108.85) to €105.60 ($110.00) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($98.96) to €98.00 ($102.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($125.00) to €125.00 ($130.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.70.

HEINY opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

