Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 727,200 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 727,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,631,000. KE makes up approximately 9.6% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of KE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 342.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 14,573.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,326,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 504,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KE in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

BEKE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,383,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,026,602. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $54.49.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. KE’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.