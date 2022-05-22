HempCoin Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. HempCoin has a total market cap of $501,256.32 and approximately $19.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,115.24 or 0.99933340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00038060 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000070 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001142 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,255,739 coins and its circulating supply is 266,120,588 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

