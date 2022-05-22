Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $206.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.20.

HSKA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $100.62. 109,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average of $145.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $82.92 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Heska will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Heska by 132.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heska in the first quarter worth $57,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

