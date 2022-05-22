Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

