Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $19.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several analysts have commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:HEP opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 41.05% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

