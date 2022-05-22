HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTBI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.64. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93,040 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

