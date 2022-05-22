Honest Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $208,726.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,198.81 or 0.10691367 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 502.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.00484447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033415 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008638 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

