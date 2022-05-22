Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $5,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 554,311 shares of company stock worth $59,776,885. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $90.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

