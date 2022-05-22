Hush (HUSH) Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Million

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Hush has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $51.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0927 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.45 or 0.00357189 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00069838 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

