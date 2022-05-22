IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

IDEX stock opened at $185.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.17 and a 200-day moving average of $208.79. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $179.30 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

