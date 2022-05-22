Indie Asset Partners LLC Has $901,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.60. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $148.69 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

