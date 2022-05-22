InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “
Separately, Roth Capital lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.
