InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of INM opened at $0.77 on Thursday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.28.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

