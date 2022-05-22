Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £151.92 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 844 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £151.92 ($187.28).
Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 813.50 ($10.03) on Friday. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 822.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 866.64.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.
Britvic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.