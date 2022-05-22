Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £151.92 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 844 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £151.92 ($187.28).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 813.50 ($10.03) on Friday. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 822.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 866.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BVIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 985 ($12.14) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.83) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 963.75 ($11.88).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

