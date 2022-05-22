Insider Buying: Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Insider Buys 2,340 Shares of Stock

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider Alexandra Mackesy purchased 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($15.48) per share, with a total value of £29,390.40 ($36,230.77).

Shares of MYI opened at GBX 1,236 ($15.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,244.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.80. Murray International Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,038 ($12.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,286 ($15.85).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

