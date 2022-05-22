Insider Buying: Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.97 per share, with a total value of C$22,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 411,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,689,325.12.
Arun Menawat Dr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 12th, Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 30,516 shares of Profound Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$264,001.24.
Shares of PRN stock opened at C$0.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$1.25.
Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.