Insider Buying: Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.97 per share, with a total value of C$22,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 411,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,689,325.12.

On Thursday, May 12th, Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 30,516 shares of Profound Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, with a total value of C$264,001.24.

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$0.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

