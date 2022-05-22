Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Sells $17,146.36 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) SVP Amar Murugan sold 3,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $17,146.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $20.04.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 2,295,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
