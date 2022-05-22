Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Sells $17,146.36 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) SVP Amar Murugan sold 3,223 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $17,146.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,470.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,613,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 2,295,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

