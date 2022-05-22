Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sells $119,905.39 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at $713,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75.

On Thursday, March 17th, Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

