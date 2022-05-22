Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $175,994.04 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $433.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.66, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.64 and its 200 day moving average is $568.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.00.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

