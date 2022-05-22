Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

INUV stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

