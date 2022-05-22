Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,564,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of PepsiCo worth $966,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.21. 5,768,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

