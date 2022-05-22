Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 204.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704,067 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Intuitive Surgical worth $911,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,486. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

