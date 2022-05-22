Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,275,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,478 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,250,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 748,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,894,000 after buying an additional 169,080 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $11.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,016. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.59.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

