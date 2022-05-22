IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQEPF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IQE from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

IQEPF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. IQE has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

