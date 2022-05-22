iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 534.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 83,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 70,453 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 485,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 85,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the fourth quarter worth $876,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

