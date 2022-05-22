iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 263.5% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 399,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 91,210 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 535.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $53.26. 1,738,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,539. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28.

