Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
NYSE ITCB opened at $3.16 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
