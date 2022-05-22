Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE ITCB opened at $3.16 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

