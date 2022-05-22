ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ITMPF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $430.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

